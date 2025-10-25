© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The government shutdown is straining weather services

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

State Climatologist Justin Glisan said morale is low at the National Weather Service as many work without pay through the government shutdown. Glisan joins this News Buzz edition of River to River to share how the shutdown is straining the agency, as well as how La Niña could shape Iowa's winter.

We also hear from Maya Marchel-Hoff on a recent report from Iowa's government efficiency task force, Cami Koons of the Iowa Capital Dispatch on the Iowa Skipper Butterfly and the legal fight to save it, and Tomás Downey, an Argentine writer visiting Iowa as part of the International Writing Program.

Guests:

  • Maya Marchel Hoff, Des Moines bureau chief, Lee Enterprises
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist of Iowa
  • Cami Koons, agriculture and environment reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Tomás Downey, Argentine writer, International Writing Program participant
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
Tags
River to River WeatherBooks & ReadingEnvironment
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content