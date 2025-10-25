The government shutdown is straining weather services

State Climatologist Justin Glisan said morale is low at the National Weather Service as many work without pay through the government shutdown. Glisan joins this News Buzz edition of River to River to share how the shutdown is straining the agency, as well as how La Niña could shape Iowa's winter.

We also hear from Maya Marchel-Hoff on a recent report from Iowa's government efficiency task force, Cami Koons of the Iowa Capital Dispatch on the Iowa Skipper Butterfly and the legal fight to save it, and Tomás Downey, an Argentine writer visiting Iowa as part of the International Writing Program.

Guests:

