Iowans react to the ceasefire in Gaza
The war in Gaza is far way, but its impact has been felt right here in Iowa in the form of passionate push-and-pull from local activist groups. Political scientists Sarah Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa discuss the ceasefire and its impact here at home. They also talk about new press corps rules at the Pentagon, the ongoing government shutdown, ICE seizures around the country and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa