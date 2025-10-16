© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowans react to the ceasefire in Gaza

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The war in Gaza is far way, but its impact has been felt right here in Iowa in the form of passionate push-and-pull from local activist groups. Political scientists Sarah Mitchell of the University of Iowa and Evan Renfro of the University of Northern Iowa discuss the ceasefire and its impact here at home. They also talk about new press corps rules at the Pentagon, the ongoing government shutdown, ICE seizures around the country and more.

Guests:

  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
  • Evan Renfro, associate professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
