Trump's tariffs and their impact on the supply chain

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Tariffs are a tool that can strengthen a domestic industry, raise revenue and give the U.S. bargaining power. At the same time — as the Trump administration rolls out new tariffs — consumers worry about price and supply chain management experts brace for an uncertain future.

Iowa State University supply chain expert Peter Ralston discusses how Trump's tariffs could impact the U.S. supply chain and what impacts we saw from the last Trump presidency.

But first, Madison Holcomb shares her reporting on the rarely investigated livestock deaths when in transport. Then, a loophole excludes USDA-certified breeders from required inspections and following certain Iowa laws. Mindi Callison, founder and executive director at Bailing Out Benji, shares findings in their annual report and advocacy at the Statehouse.

Guests:

  • Madison Holcomb, senior, University of Illinois, freelancer featured in Investigate Midwest
  • Mindi Callison, founder and executive director, Bailing Out Benji
  • Peter Ralston, director, Ivy Supply Chain Forum, associate professor of supply chain management, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
