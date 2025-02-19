Trump's tariffs and their impact on the supply chain

Tariffs are a tool that can strengthen a domestic industry, raise revenue and give the U.S. bargaining power. At the same time — as the Trump administration rolls out new tariffs — consumers worry about price and supply chain management experts brace for an uncertain future.

Iowa State University supply chain expert Peter Ralston discusses how Trump's tariffs could impact the U.S. supply chain and what impacts we saw from the last Trump presidency.

But first, Madison Holcomb shares her reporting on the rarely investigated livestock deaths when in transport. Then, a loophole excludes USDA-certified breeders from required inspections and following certain Iowa laws. Mindi Callison, founder and executive director at Bailing Out Benji, shares findings in their annual report and advocacy at the Statehouse.

Guests:

