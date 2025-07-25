Memory care specialists share resources for caregivers and loved ones with dementia

Dave Good was a District Court Judge living in Cedar Rapids. In 2003, at the age of 56, he was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s. His wife Kathy became his caregiver while continuing to work full time. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, Kathy Good, who now guides other caregivers as the Senior Director of the Chris and Suzy DeWolf Family Innovation Center for Aging and Dementia of Mercy, shares her story.

Then Good and Michael Wagler, Iowa State Director for the AARP, will talk about the resources those who care for loved ones with dementia. Whether you provide daily caregiving, participate in decision making, or simply care about a person with the dementia, there are resources available to you.

Guests:

