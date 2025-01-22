Rural Iowans face obstacles when seeking dementia care

Science shows that early detection is crucial when treating Alzheimer's disease, but access to early detection, and to other needed care, can be difficult for Iowans who live in rural areas.

Colletta Weeda, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, talks about her experience caring for her husband and daughter while living in rural Iowa. Then Dr. Yogesh Shah of Broadlawns Memory Clinic and Greg Woods of the Department of Health and Human Services discuss early intervention and resources available for Iowans.

Guests:

