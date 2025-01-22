© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Rural Iowans face obstacles when seeking dementia care

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 22, 2025 at 1:41 PM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Science shows that early detection is crucial when treating Alzheimer's disease, but access to early detection, and to other needed care, can be difficult for Iowans who live in rural areas.

Colletta Weeda, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, talks about her experience caring for her husband and daughter while living in rural Iowa. Then Dr. Yogesh Shah of Broadlawns Memory Clinic and Greg Woods of the Department of Health and Human Services discuss early intervention and resources available for Iowans.

Guests:

  • Colletta Weeda, volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association, was a caregiver for her husband and daughter
  • Dr. Yogesh Shah, MD Broadlawns Memory clinic, and board member of the Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter
  • Greg Woods, Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias program coordinator, Dept. Health and Human Services
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
