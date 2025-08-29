© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What large-scale deportation means for a community

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The 2008 Postville raid was at the time the largest in U.S. history and left lasting impacts in the community. Amid promises of mass deportation, River to River host Ben Kieffer revisits Postville with Hola America Publication editor-in-chief Chistina Fernandez-Morrow.

Then, Rep. Steven Holt discusses his support for a 2024 immigration law that makes illegal immigration a state crime. The law has been blocked by a federal court. He’ll also shares where he sees the state’s role in immigration control. Later in the hour, attorney Rubi Cordova who works on migrant issues will share the unfair labor practices workers without legal status face.

This episode was produced on Feb. 11, 2025.

Guests:

  • Rubi Cordova, attorney working on migrant rights cases
  • Christina Fernandez-Morrow, editor-in-chief, Hola America Publications
  • Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison
Tags
River to River immigrationDonald TrumpEconomy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content