Catastrophic flooding forces hundreds of Iowans to evacuate

On this episode of River to River, IPR's Western Iowa reporter Sheila Brummer gives an update on the catastrophic flooding in Northwest Iowa that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate. Then, Wiltold Krajewski, director of Iowa's Flood Center, joins the program to share how the Iowa Flood Information System helps detect potential flooding and gives communities time to prepare.

Then, Kate Goettel, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Iowa College of Law, joins host Ben Kieffer as legal battles over Iowa’s illegal immigration law continue. Later in the hour, a new project addresses the decline of pollinators by getting Iowa students excited about beekeeping. Kieffer speaks with the project director Duane Bajema and curriculum specialist Melanie Bloom.

Guests:

