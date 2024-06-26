© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Catastrophic flooding forces hundreds of Iowans to evacuate

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The director of the Flood Research Center shares how the center tracks flooding and helps with risk management as Northwest Iowa experiences historic flooding.

On this episode of River to River, IPR's Western Iowa reporter Sheila Brummer gives an update on the catastrophic flooding in Northwest Iowa that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate. Then, Wiltold Krajewski, director of Iowa's Flood Center, joins the program to share how the Iowa Flood Information System helps detect potential flooding and gives communities time to prepare.

Then, Kate Goettel, an adjunct faculty member at the University of Iowa College of Law, joins host Ben Kieffer as legal battles over Iowa’s illegal immigration law continue. Later in the hour, a new project addresses the decline of pollinators by getting Iowa students excited about beekeeping. Kieffer speaks with the project director Duane Bajema and curriculum specialist Melanie Bloom.

Guests:

  • Sheila Brummer, western Iowa reporter, IPR
  • Witold Krajewski, director, Iowa Flood Center
  • Kate Goettel, adjunct faculty member, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Duane Bajema, professor emeritus of agriculture, Dordt University
  • Melanie Bloom, curriculum specialist, agriculture teacher, Sioux Central High School
Tags
River to River floodingIowaimmigration
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content