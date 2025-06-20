© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Exploring the legacy and future of Juneteenth across the state

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Juneteenth, a federal holiday, honors the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 — the final group of Americans to be notified they were free.

On this Juneteenth episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dwana Bradley, the chair of Iowa Juneteenth, about the legacy and future of the holiday in Iowa.

Historian Leslie Schwalm also joins the program to discuss emancipation celebrations in Iowa dating back to the 1800s. And Sheritta Stokes of the 1619 Freedom School discusses why learning about the holiday is important for everyone.

This episode was originally produced on June 19, 2023.

Guests:

  • Dwana Bradley, general chairperson, Iowa Juneteenth, Des Moines school board member
  • Leslie Schwalm, professor emeritus of History and Gender, Women’s, and Sexuality Studies, University of Iowa, co-founder of the Iowa Satellite of the national Colored Conventions Project
  • Sheritta Stokes, co-director, curriculum coordinator, 1619 Freedom School
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
