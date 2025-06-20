Exploring the legacy and future of Juneteenth across the state

On this Juneteenth episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Dwana Bradley, the chair of Iowa Juneteenth, about the legacy and future of the holiday in Iowa.

Historian Leslie Schwalm also joins the program to discuss emancipation celebrations in Iowa dating back to the 1800s. And Sheritta Stokes of the 1619 Freedom School discusses why learning about the holiday is important for everyone.

This episode was originally produced on June 19, 2023.

Guests:

