River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Transgender Iowans brace for gender identity protects to be removed this July

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrNeve Kelley
Published June 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On July 1, gender identity as a protected class will be removed from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Iowa is the first state in the nation to remove these protections from their state code.

On this episode, we hear from Keenan Crow of One Iowa on how laws from the recent legislative session will impact the LGBTQ+ community.

Then, we look back at the enshrining of these civil rights in 2007 with state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames. We also hear from two Washington residents, one of them a transgender man, who are part of an effort to add gender identity protections to their county's laws.

Finally, drag performer Jordy Lopez Mayorga joins the show to share the challenges he's faced while organizing drag events in rural communities. The ACLU of Iowa has recently called on five cities to remove drag restrictions from their code.

Guests:

  • Keenan Crow, director of policy and advocacy, One Iowa
  • Rep. Beth Wessel Kroeschell, D-Ames
  • JJ Johnson, member, Washington for Justice and Indivisible
  • Sean McConnell, member, Washington for Justice and Indivisible
  • Jordy Lopez-Mayorga, performer, founder and owner, Miss Fuse Productions
Tags
River to River LGBTQcivil rightsIowaGender and Gender Issues
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is a 2025 summer intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at Oberlin College studying English, environmental studies and education. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
