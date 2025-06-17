Transgender Iowans brace for gender identity protects to be removed this July

On July 1, gender identity as a protected class will be removed from the Iowa Civil Rights Act. Iowa is the first state in the nation to remove these protections from their state code.

On this episode, we hear from Keenan Crow of One Iowa on how laws from the recent legislative session will impact the LGBTQ+ community.

Then, we look back at the enshrining of these civil rights in 2007 with state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames. We also hear from two Washington residents, one of them a transgender man, who are part of an effort to add gender identity protections to their county's laws.

Finally, drag performer Jordy Lopez Mayorga joins the show to share the challenges he's faced while organizing drag events in rural communities. The ACLU of Iowa has recently called on five cities to remove drag restrictions from their code.

