River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Gaveling out of the 2025 legislative session

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 20, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Last week, Iowa lawmakers adjourned for the year. Iowa statehouse journalists discuss bills that passed, like eminent domain and Medicaid work requirements, and those that didn’t, like property tax relief. They also look ahead to what may be in store for 2026 session, Gov. Kim Reynolds' last in office.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
  • Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Robin Opsahl, reporter covering the state legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
