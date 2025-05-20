Gaveling out of the 2025 legislative session
Last week, Iowa lawmakers adjourned for the year. Iowa statehouse journalists discuss bills that passed, like eminent domain and Medicaid work requirements, and those that didn’t, like property tax relief. They also look ahead to what may be in store for 2026 session, Gov. Kim Reynolds' last in office.
Guests:
- Erin Murphy, Des Moines Bureau Chief, The Gazette
- Katarina Sostaric, statehouse reporter, Iowa Public Radio
- Robin Opsahl, reporter covering the state legislature and politics, Iowa Capital Dispatch