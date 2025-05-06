Sen. Chuck Grassley on proposed funding cuts, deportations

During the fast-paced first 100 days of President Donald Trump's new administration, Sen. Chuck Grassley has held some fiery town halls, with constituents concerned over the budget cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency and how this administration is handling deportations. On this River to River, Grassley joins the program to discuss these issues and answer listener questions.

But first, May is National Nurses Month, and a program at the University of Iowa encourages nurses across the state to innovate. A liaison for the program and staff nurse, Allison Hurt, joins the program, as well as two nurse innovators who created a hat that prevents pediatric hearing aids from being a choking hazard and a cord management device for the operating rooms.

Guests:

