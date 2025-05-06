© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sen. Chuck Grassley on proposed funding cuts, deportations

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published May 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

During the fast-paced first 100 days of President Donald Trump's new administration, Sen. Chuck Grassley has held some fiery town halls, with constituents concerned over the budget cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency and how this administration is handling deportations. On this River to River, Grassley joins the program to discuss these issues and answer listener questions.

But first, May is National Nurses Month, and a program at the University of Iowa encourages nurses across the state to innovate. A liaison for the program and staff nurse, Allison Hurt, joins the program, as well as two nurse innovators who created a hat that prevents pediatric hearing aids from being a choking hazard and a cord management device for the operating rooms.

Guests:

  • Allison Hurt, Iowa Nurse Innovators liaison, staff nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Lynnette Kenne, retired nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Courtney Smith, registered nurse, Perioperative Nursing Division, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa
Tags
River to River PoliticsHealth carePresident Trumphospitals & clinicsU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's <i>River to River</i>.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content