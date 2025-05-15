Candidate list growing for gubernatorial, congressional races

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Karen Kedrowski and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss the expanding field of candidates for Iowa governor in 2026, with State Auditor Rob Sand officially announcing his campaign as a Democrat, and U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, forming an exploratory committee.

They also discuss another candidate announcement for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's town hall in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night and the latest action from the Trump administration.

Guests:

