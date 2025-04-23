How environmental law took shape
The Making of Environmental Law is a comprehensive historical account of environmental law in our country.
Richard Lazarus is one of the leading experts on environmental law and recently released the second edition of The Making of Environmental Law, which expands the comprehensive history into the 21st century. While visiting the University of Iowa to give a talk, Lazarus spoke with Ben Kieffer about how environmental law took root in the US and contemporary challenges to environmental law, including President Trump’s dismantling of regulations.
Guests:
- Richard Lazarus, Charles Stebbins Fairchild Professor of Law, Harvard University