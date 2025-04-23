© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How environmental law took shape

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Making of Environmental Law is a comprehensive historical account of environmental law in our country.

Richard Lazarus is one of the leading experts on environmental law and recently released the second edition of The Making of Environmental Law, which expands the comprehensive history into the 21st century. While visiting the University of Iowa to give a talk, Lazarus spoke with Ben Kieffer about how environmental law took root in the US and contemporary challenges to environmental law, including President Trump’s dismantling of regulations.

Guests:

  • Richard Lazarus, Charles Stebbins Fairchild Professor of Law, Harvard University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
