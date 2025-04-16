© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How federal layoffs and funding freezes could impact weather forecasts and flood preparation

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published April 16, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A federal hiring freeze and layoffs at the National Weather Service are impacting the accuracy of forecasts and long-range outlooks.

As we head into severe weather season, host Ben Kieffer talks with ISU meteorology professor Bill Gallus about how layoffs to National Weather Service staff is exacerbating personnel shortages, and forcing staff to reduce data collection that informs forecasts and long-term outlooks.

Later, IIHR-Hydroscience & Engineering Director Larry Weber shares how tens of millions of dollars in federal grants and contracts that were headed to the University of Iowa-housed laboratory have been put on hold. Federal funds make up a large part of the annual budget for IIHR, which houses the Iowa Flood Center and the Iowa Geological Survey.

Weber also details the cancellation of FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which has provided between $10-20 million annually to the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for pre-flood disaster mitigation.

Guests:

  • Bill Gallus, professor of meteorology, Iowa State University
  • Larry Weber, director, IIHR-Hydroscience and Engineering and interim director, Iowa Flood Center
Tags
River to River WeatherSevere WeatherfloodingWater QualityUniversity of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content