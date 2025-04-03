Democrats show signs of life
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Republicans held on to two House seats in Florida, even after one candidate was outspent by Democrats 10-to-1. However, a politicized race for a non-partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court seat that went to the liberal candidate and a record-breaking filibuster by Sen. Cory Booker show the Democratic Party possibly coming back to life.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, Drake University Department of Political Science