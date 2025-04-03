© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Democrats show signs of life

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published April 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Politics Day edition of River to River, Republicans held on to two House seats in Florida, even after one candidate was outspent by Democrats 10-to-1. However, a politicized race for a non-partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court seat that went to the liberal candidate and a record-breaking filibuster by Sen. Cory Booker show the Democratic Party possibly coming back to life.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair, Drake University Department of Political Science
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
