State lawmakers discuss proposals to ban ranked choice voting, set election recount cap

On this Legislative Monday, host Ben Kieffer and IPR assistant news director Grant Gerlock talk with lawmakers Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton, and Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, discuss two election-related bills alive in the Iowa House.

House File 928 seeks to reform the state's election recount procedures, and House File 594 among various provisions would ban the method of ranked choice voting, raise the voter threshold for defining political parties and require the department of transportation to share a list non-U.S. citizens for voter verification.

Iowa State Association of County Auditors president Adam Wedmore and Better Ballot Iowa executive director David Gion also share their thoughts on these bills.

Guests:

