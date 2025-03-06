© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

President Trump addresses Congress

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss President Donald Trump's 100 minute address to Congress and the Democratic response from U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including immigration, tariffs and the war in Ukraine.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair of the department of political science, Drake University
  • Jim McCormick, emeritus professor of political science, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Donald TrumpUkraine
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content