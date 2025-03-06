President Trump addresses Congress
Political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State University discuss President Donald Trump's 100 minute address to Congress and the Democratic response from U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Trump discussed a wide range of topics, including immigration, tariffs and the war in Ukraine.
Guests:
- Rachel Caufield, professor, co-chair of the department of political science, Drake University
- Jim McCormick, emeritus professor of political science, Iowa State University