2025 Iowa cancer report finds fewer Iowans are dying from cancer
Iowa has one of the highest cancer rates in the U.S., but advancements have led to more survivors of cancer.
University of Iowa Health Care releases their Cancer in Iowa Report each year with a new focus. With the rising rate at which Iowans are diagnosed with cancer combined with advancements such as better detection, treatment, and supportive services, Iowa has more survivors of cancer than ever before.
This year’s Cancer in Iowa report focuses on survivors and the many ways cancer has impacted their lives, from physical health to mental and financial health. We hear from the doctors who worked on this report and a cancer survivor who has benefited from a robust cancer survivor program in Des Moines.
Guests:
- Katie McKenzie, cancer survivor
- Sarah Nash, Ph.D., assistant professor of epidemiology in the UI College of Public Health, and Director, Research, Analytics and Dissemination for the Iowa Cancer Registry
- Dr. Richard Deming, M.D., Medical Director, MercyOne Cancer Center and Founder, Above + Beyond Cancer
- Mark Burkard, M.D., Ph.D., professor of internal medicine in the UI Carver College of Medicine, Director of Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center