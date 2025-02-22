© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A coronaviruses authority on how potential federal funding cuts will affect disease research

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrBrianna Bohling-Hall
Published February 22, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Host Ben Kieffer discusses proposed cuts to federal science research funding with Dr. Stanley Perlman, a professor of immunology at the University of Iowa and a world authority on coronaviruses. IPR state government reporter Katarina Sostaric updates action at the Statehouse this week.

Next, Gazette higher education reporter Vanessa Miller explains how Iowa universities are implementing the new official policy that there are only two genders. Former Midwest Water Science Center physical science technician Emma Freerks talks about being laid off due to funding cuts.

Finally, Studio One’s Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend with new music from Charley Crockett and Craig Finn.

Guests:

  • Dr. Stanley Perlman, professor of immunology, University of Iowa  
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio  
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette  
  • Emma Freerks, former physical science technician, Midwest Water Science Center 
  • Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer, Studio One Host  
