River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
What we can learn from the 2023 Cancer in Iowa Report

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 19, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Cancer in Iowa remains persistent, but fewer people are dying from it.

The 2023 Cancer in Iowa Report from the Iowa Cancer Registry has found Iowa’s incidence rate of cancer cases is the second highest in the country, and the rate of cancer cases is expected to double this year as compared to 50 years ago. However, cancer mortality rates have dropped significantly in that time frame.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer meets with experts to discuss the new report and what it means going forward. In addition, Diane Anderson of Cedar Falls, one of more than 164,000 cancer survivors in Iowa, shares her story.

This program was originally produced Feb. 28, 2023

Guests:

  • Diane Anderson, retired teacher from Hudson, and breast cancer patient and survivor
  • Mary Charlton, associate professor of epidemiology and director of the State Health Registry of Iowa/Iowa Cancer Registry at the University of Iowa
  • Dr. George Weiner, M.D. director of the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Ingrid Lizarraga, clinical associate professor of surgery-surgical oncology and endocrine surgery, University of Iowa Health Care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
