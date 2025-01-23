© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Dissecting the first few days of the new Trump administration

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published January 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

In the first days of his second presidency, President Donald Trump is asserting a muscular vision of power.

On this Politics Day episode, analysts Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick are on board to dissect the first few days of President Donald Trump's second stint in office.

They weigh in on his inaugural address, a flurry of executive orders signed this week and his clemency for January 6 rioters, including 10 Iowans.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
