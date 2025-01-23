Dissecting the first few days of the new Trump administration
In the first days of his second presidency, President Donald Trump is asserting a muscular vision of power.
On this Politics Day episode, analysts Donna Hoffman and Jim McCormick are on board to dissect the first few days of President Donald Trump's second stint in office.
They weigh in on his inaugural address, a flurry of executive orders signed this week and his clemency for January 6 rioters, including 10 Iowans.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
- Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University