The history of presidential transitions of power
A peaceful transfer of power is among America's longest traditions. These presidential transitions have commonly been fractious, particularly when there’s a change of parties. And, of course, 2021 was the most problematic transition in presidential history.
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer looks back at notable presidential transitions with historian Tim Walch and political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.
Guests:
- Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa