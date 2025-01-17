© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI (90.9 FM)
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The history of presidential transitions of power

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published January 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A peaceful transfer of power is among America's longest traditions. These presidential transitions have commonly been fractious, particularly when there’s a change of parties. And, of course, 2021 was the most problematic transition in presidential history.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer looks back at notable presidential transitions with historian Tim Walch and political scientist Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa.

Guests:

  • Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
River to River PresidentHistoryDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content