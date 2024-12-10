A journalism legend's pursuit to understand America's division
After stepping down as anchor of the PBS Newshour, Judy Woodruff has been traveling the country to better understand what divides Americans in her latest reporting project, America at a Crossroads.
On this River to River, listen back to highlights from host Ben Kieffer's conversation with renowned journalist Judy Woodruff live at Hancher Auditorium on the University of Iowa campus. Their conversation was part of the University of Iowa College of Law Levitt Lecture series.
They discussed her impressive career — that started with covering then-presidential hopeful Jimmy Carter — and the conversations she's had across the country to illuminate what has divided this electorate. Woodruff was also surprised with a Caitlin Clark jersey after saying Clark has made her a Hawkeye fan.
Guests:
- Judy Woodruff, senior correspondent, PBS Newshour
This episode was originally produced March 21, 2024.