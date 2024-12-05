Sen. Grassley visits with Trump's second AG pick

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Donna Hoffman discuss Iowa's certification of the 2024 election results, as well as a lawsuit Secretary of State Paul Pate and Attorney General Brenna Bird are filing against the Biden Administration for declining to provide the state with a list of noncitizens registered to vote shortly before election day.

They also discuss Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's latest nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, as well as what Trump's nomination to head the FBI could mean for the agency and the repercussions of a short-lived declaration of martial law from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Guests:

