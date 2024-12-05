Sen. Grassley visits with Trump's second AG pick
This week state leaders announced a lawsuit against the federal government and President Joe Biden backtracked over previous statements by issuing a pardon for his son Hunter.
On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Donna Hoffman discuss Iowa's certification of the 2024 election results, as well as a lawsuit Secretary of State Paul Pate and Attorney General Brenna Bird are filing against the Biden Administration for declining to provide the state with a list of noncitizens registered to vote shortly before election day.
They also discuss Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's latest nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, as well as what Trump's nomination to head the FBI could mean for the agency and the repercussions of a short-lived declaration of martial law from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Guests:
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa