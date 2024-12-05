© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sen. Grassley visits with Trump's second AG pick

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 5, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This week state leaders announced a lawsuit against the federal government and President Joe Biden backtracked over previous statements by issuing a pardon for his son Hunter.

On this Politics Day episode, political scientists Jonathan Hassid and Donna Hoffman discuss Iowa's certification of the 2024 election results, as well as a lawsuit Secretary of State Paul Pate and Attorney General Brenna Bird are filing against the Biden Administration for declining to provide the state with a list of noncitizens registered to vote shortly before election day.

They also discuss Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley meeting with President-elect Donald Trump's latest nominee for attorney general, Pam Bondi, as well as what Trump's nomination to head the FBI could mean for the agency and the repercussions of a short-lived declaration of martial law from South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
