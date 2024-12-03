© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
The impact of a nationwide physician shortage in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
83 million Americans live in areas without adequate access to primary care physicians, according to the American Medical Association. Iowa ranks 44th in physicians per capita.

This month, the Iowa Medical Society is bringing together medical professionals to discuss the nationwide physician shortage that is impacting Iowa communities' access to care. On this River to River, medical professionals join host Ben Kieffer to talk about the root causes of the shortage, its impact on patient care here in Iowa and a search for solutions.

Guests:

  • Steve Churchill, CEO of the Iowa Medical Society
  • Dr. Christi Taylor, internal medicine doctor, chief medical officer of Clover Health
  • Dr. Michael McCoy, president and CEO of Great River Health
  • Dr. Gerard Clancy, senior associate dean of the Carver College of Medicine, professor of psychiatry, University of Iowa Healthcare
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
