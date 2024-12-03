The impact of a nationwide physician shortage in Iowa
83 million Americans live in areas without adequate access to primary care physicians, according to the American Medical Association. Iowa ranks 44th in physicians per capita.
This month, the Iowa Medical Society is bringing together medical professionals to discuss the nationwide physician shortage that is impacting Iowa communities' access to care. On this River to River, medical professionals join host Ben Kieffer to talk about the root causes of the shortage, its impact on patient care here in Iowa and a search for solutions.
Guests:
- Steve Churchill, CEO of the Iowa Medical Society
- Dr. Christi Taylor, internal medicine doctor, chief medical officer of Clover Health
- Dr. Michael McCoy, president and CEO of Great River Health
- Dr. Gerard Clancy, senior associate dean of the Carver College of Medicine, professor of psychiatry, University of Iowa Healthcare