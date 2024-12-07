Protect yourself from risks and scams during peak shopping periods

Vice President of marketing, communications & PR at the Better Business Bureau, Josh Planos discusses the increased risks of scams during peak shopping periods and how to avoid falling victim to them.

Also on this Newsbuzz episode, John Deere is experiencing layoffs due to the struggling farm economy. IPR's Grant Leo Winterer shares more about those facing looming layoffs on Jan, 3. Just over a month until Iowa lawmakers return for the next session of the legislature, IPR's State Government reporter Katarina Sostaric shares what's on the Republican agenda. The U.S. Education Department called on every state, school and district on Tuesday to adopt policies on cellphone use in schools. Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl discusses the Iowa governor's plans to propose a statewide policy restricting cellphones in schools.

Later in the hour, professor of rural sociology at Iowa State University, J. Arbuckle explains an ISU study that finds conservation and farmers' job satisfaction are related.

Lastly, IPR Studio One Host, Tony Denher grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

