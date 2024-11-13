Iowan writes about corruption in America's food industry

Cedar Rapids native Austin Frerick, published his debut book Barons: Money, Power, and the Corruption of America’s Food Industry. The book tells the story of the titans of seven food industries — pork, grain, dairy, berry, coffee, grocery, and slaughter — and how they impact the nation’s food systems.

River to River host Ben Kieffer discusses with Frerick how these titans' practices impact food producers and consumers, and how a fair, healthy and prosperous food industry may be possible.

Guest:



Austin Frerick, author and fellow, Thurman Arnold Project at Yale University

This episode was originally produced May 30, 2024.

