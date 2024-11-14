© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

What we know about Trump's cabinet so far

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Joe Biden greeted President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday. And Trump’s new cabinet picks can shed light on what his administration has in store.

Political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University discuss these stories and other political headlines in Iowa and around the country.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of Political Science, Cornell College
  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, ISU
River to River Donald Trump2024 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
