What we know about Trump's cabinet so far
President Joe Biden greeted President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday. And Trump’s new cabinet picks can shed light on what his administration has in store.
Political scientists Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Kelly Shaw of Iowa State University discuss these stories and other political headlines in Iowa and around the country.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of Political Science, Cornell College
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor in political science, ISU