A roundup of Iowa's congressional races in next week's election

We hear about Iowa's four congressional races on the ballot, two of which that may tip the scale on who controls the U.S. House in 2025. Natalie Dunlap, Grant Leo Winterer, Isabella Luu, and Sheila Brummer have been covering the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th races.

Then, we talk with Nicole Grundmeier of the Midwest Newsroom and IPR's Natalie Krebs about how why Midwestern voters contradict their beliefs on certain issues with their ballot picks, as local Democratic candidates are using abortion rights to try to sway voters this election.

Then, are you unsure of which candidates or issues are on your ballot? IPR's Matt Sieren gives the lowdown on our Iowa election voter guide and planned coverage of the results once the polls close Tuesday.

