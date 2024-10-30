Statehouse races to watch

Most eyes are on congressional elections and, of course, the battle for the White House. But Statehouse races will have major, direct impacts on life in Iowa.

IPR’s Grant Gerlock and Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register join this episode of River to River to discuss the key legislative races they’re watching and what election results could mean for the next session.

Then, two Iowans involved in voter engagement discuss their work.

Guests:

