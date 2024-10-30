© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Statehouse races to watch

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Most eyes are on congressional elections and, of course, the battle for the White House. But Statehouse races will have major, direct impacts on life in Iowa.

IPR’s Grant Gerlock and Stephen Gruber-Miller of the Des Moines Register join this episode of River to River to discuss the key legislative races they’re watching and what election results could mean for the next session.

Then, two Iowans involved in voter engagement discuss their work.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Des Moines Register Statehouse reporter
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
  • Terese Grant, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa
  • Chloe Lepak, Drake University student, Voter and Civic Engagement peer with the Community Engaged Office at Drake University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
