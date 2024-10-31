Sen. Vance suggests taking a 'chill pill' in response to racist joke made at Trump rally
Election Day is less than a week away. Here are the big stories shaping the final days.
On this Politics Day edition, political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join to discuss the latest campaign events of former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and discuss the biggest domestic and foreign affairs issues that the presidential and Iowa's congressional candidates are focusing on in the final days leading to the Nov. 5 election.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and Rosenfield professor, Grinnell College