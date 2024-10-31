© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Sen. Vance suggests taking a 'chill pill' in response to racist joke made at Trump rally

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Election Day is less than a week away. Here are the big stories shaping the final days.

On this Politics Day edition, political scientists Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join to discuss the latest campaign events of former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, and discuss the biggest domestic and foreign affairs issues that the presidential and Iowa's congressional candidates are focusing on in the final days leading to the Nov. 5 election.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science and Rosenfield professor, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
