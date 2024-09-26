Biden strikes hopeful tone at U.N. despite rising tensions abroad
As John Deere eyes increasing manufacturing in Mexico, former President Donald Trump threatened the company with 200% tariffs.
On this Politics Day, host Ben Kieffer welcomes Iowa State's Kelly Shaw and Grinnell College's Wayne Moyer to weigh in on how Trump's remarks play into his election bid, as well as Biden's farewell speech to the U.N. and attack ads released by Iowa congressional candidates.
Guests:
- Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
- Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College