Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden strikes hopeful tone at U.N. despite rising tensions abroad

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

As John Deere eyes increasing manufacturing in Mexico, former President Donald Trump threatened the company with 200% tariffs.

On this Politics Day, host Ben Kieffer welcomes Iowa State's Kelly Shaw and Grinnell College's Wayne Moyer to weigh in on how Trump's remarks play into his election bid, as well as Biden's farewell speech to the U.N. and attack ads released by Iowa congressional candidates.

Guests:

  • Kelly Shaw, teaching professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, Grinnell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayDonald TrumpKamala Harris3rd Congressional DistrictInternational Affairs
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
