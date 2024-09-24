ISU Criminologist says there’s even more we can learn from DNA evidence
For his latest book, Iowa State University criminologist Matt DeLisi examined over 100 cold cases recently solved using DNA evidence, and he says these cases can shed light on serial offender behaviors. Deliesi joins River to River to discuss his new book, What DNA Evidence Reveals About Criminals: Cold Case Criminology.
Guest:
- Matt DeLisi, distinguished professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's Professor, Criminal Justice Studies Coordinator, Iowa State University