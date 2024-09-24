© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

ISU Criminologist says there’s even more we can learn from DNA evidence

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 24, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For his latest book, Iowa State University criminologist Matt DeLisi examined over 100 cold cases recently solved using DNA evidence, and he says these cases can shed light on serial offender behaviors. Deliesi joins River to River to discuss his new book, What DNA Evidence Reveals About Criminals: Cold Case Criminology.

Guest:

  • Matt DeLisi, distinguished professor, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean's Professor, Criminal Justice Studies Coordinator, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Criminal Justicemurder
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content