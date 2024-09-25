Des Moines Mayor Boesen weighs in on homeless camping ban

Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen speaks to criticisms of these ordinances that will make sleeping or camping in many public places, including in vehicles, punishable by a $15 fine. The ordinance also shortens the length of time before the city can clear an encampment from ten days to three.

Angie Arthur of Homeward Iowa, Polk County's homelessness planning organization, and sociologist Elizabeth Talbert return to the show to give their input on these ordinances and other approaches local leaders can take to curb homelessness and free up shelter beds.

Plus, Jim Martin-Schramm explains why Alliant Energy customers should expect a utility bill increase this October following a recent decision by the Iowa Utilities Commission.

Guests:

