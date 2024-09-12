© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Harris and Trump square off in their first presidential debate

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published September 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

With a new Democratic nominee, Tuesday night's presidential debate greately contrasted the June debate.

On this Politics Day edition, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid dissect the biggest moments from the first debate held between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Guests:

  • Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
