Harris and Trump square off in their first presidential debate
With a new Democratic nominee, Tuesday night's presidential debate greately contrasted the June debate.
On this Politics Day edition, political scientists Donna Hoffman and Jonathan Hassid dissect the biggest moments from the first debate held between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Guests:
- Donna Hoffman, Chuck and Barbara Grassley Professor of Political Science, University of Northern Iowa
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University