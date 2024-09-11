The DEI debate on college campuses

On this archive episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses diversity, equity and inclusion programs in higher education, and how Republican-led legislatures around the country, including Iowa, have worked to restrict them.

Chuy Renteria, a former employee at the University of Iowa, discusses changes made in the department where he worked that ultimately led to his resignation.

Later in the hour, Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter at The Gazette, explains the recent changes to DEI policy in Iowa and what these changes mean for the Regents universities going forward. Then Penn State University professor and author Brad Vivian talks about the history of DEI and the backlash against it.

This episode was originally produced May 6, 2024.

