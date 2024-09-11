© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The DEI debate on college campuses

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published September 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Diversity, equity, and inclusion programs have been restricted at colleges across the country, including Iowa's public universities.

On this archive episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses diversity, equity and inclusion programs in higher education, and how Republican-led legislatures around the country, including Iowa, have worked to restrict them.

Chuy Renteria, a former employee at the University of Iowa, discusses changes made in the department where he worked that ultimately led to his resignation.

Later in the hour, Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter at The Gazette, explains the recent changes to DEI policy in Iowa and what these changes mean for the Regents universities going forward. Then Penn State University professor and author Brad Vivian talks about the history of DEI and the backlash against it.

This episode was originally produced May 6, 2024.

Guests:

  • Chuy Renteria, former University of Iowa employee
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Brad Vivian, professor of Communication Arts and Sciences, Penn State University, author of Campus Misinformation: The Real Threat to Free Speech in American Higher Education
Tags
River to River DiversityHigher Education
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
