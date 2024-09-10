© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Protests of then and now

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 10, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
David Grant was a familiar figure on the University of Iowa's campus in the late '60s and early '70s — often seen dressed as the Grim Reaper and on occasion burning baby dolls as he protested the Vietnam War. More than 50 years later, the unrest on campuses in response to the war in Gaza is being compared to the Vietnam War years.

Grant joins host Ben Kieffer to reflect on his time protesting as a University of Iowa student. Then, presidential historian Tim Walch brings listeners through a history of political movements in the U.S., putting protests of today in historical context.

This episode was originally produced in May of 2024.

Guests:

  • David Grant, freelance writer and editor, 1972 graduate of the University of Iowa
  • Tim Walch, director emeritus of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
