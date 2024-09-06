Many metro Iowans now work from home. How are city leaders and developers reacting?

Real estate broker Mike Macri discusses trends in commercial real estate nationally and in Iowa, as remote working has led some businesses to downgrade their office space or require employees to work in-person part of the week.

Carrie Kruse of the City of Des Moines and Ron Corbett of the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance also join the conversation to talk about foot traffic in their downtowns compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and the initiatives they're taking to occupy vacant office space and bring workers and residents back to city epicenters.

Guests:



Mike Macri , real estate broker and associate professor of practice, Iowa State University

, real estate broker and associate professor of practice, Iowa State University Carrie Kruse , interim economic development administrator, City of Des Moines

, interim economic development administrator, City of Des Moines Ron Corbett, vice president of economic development, Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance

This episode was originally produced 11-16-2023.

