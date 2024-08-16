One year since the deadly Lahaina fire

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer checks back in with University of Iowa wrestler and Maui native Nanea Estrella one year since the devastating Lahaina fire.

Then, as higher COVID-19 levels have been detected in Iowa wastewater, Kieffer speaks with an Iowan who recently had a difficult case of COVID-19, and Johnson County Public Health official Sam Jarvis shares the latest COVID guidance.

Plus, a new partnership between Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa hopes to address a shortage of medical lab personnel. Program director Kizer Friedley speaks with Kieffer about this partnership.

Guests:

