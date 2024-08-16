© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

One year since the deadly Lahaina fire

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published August 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer checks back in with University of Iowa wrestler and Maui native Nanea Estrella one year since the devastating Lahaina fire.

Then, as higher COVID-19 levels have been detected in Iowa wastewater, Kieffer speaks with an Iowan who recently had a difficult case of COVID-19, and Johnson County Public Health official Sam Jarvis shares the latest COVID guidance.

Plus, a new partnership between Kirkwood Community College and the University of Iowa hopes to address a shortage of medical lab personnel. Program director Kizer Friedley speaks with Kieffer about this partnership.

Guests:

  • Nanea Estrella, University of Iowa wrestler and senior in marketing
  • Hal Ide, classical composer and flutist
  • Sam Jarvis, community health manager, Johnson County Public Health
  • Kizer Friedley, program director, medical lab technology at Kirkwood Community College, medical lab science at the University of Iowa
River to River COVID-19public healthEducation
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor's degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
