Ongoing Tower Work Impacting KUNI 90.9 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Electoral college isn't a popularity contest

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

If the founding fathers were here today, they would see a very different political landscape than they might have anticipated.

On this episode of River to River, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources dispatches wildland firefighters annually to help fire management efforts across the western United States. Iowa DNR forester Joe Herring became certified in firefighting about 20 years ago, but it wasn't until this summer that took time off from his day job to respond to wildfires out west. Herring shares his recent experiences in Wyoming with host Ben Kieffer.

Later in the hour, Ben explores why our founding fathers created the Electoral College to elect presidents instead of relying on the popular vote. Presidential historian Tim Walch and former professor of political science at the University of Iowa Cary Covington, examine the historical rationale behind the Electoral College and efforts to change its influence.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 6, 2018.

Guests:

  • Joe Herring, District 3 forester, Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • Tim Walch, historian and director emeritus, Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum
  • Cary Covington, former professor of political science, University of Iowa
River to River PoliticsSevere WeatherHistoryclimate changeEnvironment
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
