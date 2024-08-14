Electoral college isn't a popularity contest

On this episode of River to River, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources dispatches wildland firefighters annually to help fire management efforts across the western United States. Iowa DNR forester Joe Herring became certified in firefighting about 20 years ago, but it wasn't until this summer that took time off from his day job to respond to wildfires out west. Herring shares his recent experiences in Wyoming with host Ben Kieffer.

Later in the hour, Ben explores why our founding fathers created the Electoral College to elect presidents instead of relying on the popular vote. Presidential historian Tim Walch and former professor of political science at the University of Iowa Cary Covington, examine the historical rationale behind the Electoral College and efforts to change its influence.

A portion of this episode was originally produced February 6, 2018.

Guests:

