Iowa Libertarians not backing down from Republicans' ballot challenge

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by professors of political science Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa. Ben and his guests discuss how the Harris-Walz ticket may impact congressional races in Iowa.

Mitchell delivers an update on political polls since Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race. Later in the hour, the latest comments from the vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance. And, a look to next week’s Democratic convention in Chicago.

Guests:

