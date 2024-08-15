© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Iowa Libertarians not backing down from Republicans' ballot challenge

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Libertarian candidates defended their right to appear on state congressional ballots during speeches at the Des Moines Register's Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by professors of political science Karen Kedrowski of Iowa State University and Sara Mitchell of the University of Iowa. Ben and his guests discuss how the Harris-Walz ticket may impact congressional races in Iowa.

Mitchell delivers an update on political polls since Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race. Later in the hour, the latest comments from the vice presidential hopefuls Tim Walz and JD Vance. And, a look to next week’s Democratic convention in Chicago.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
