KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Hawkeye wrestler helps her Maui community after deadly wildfires

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

An Iowan and a University of Iowa student share their personal accounts of the deadly Maui wildfires that occurred this August.

First on this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with State Climatologist Justin Glisan about Iowa's continued drought conditions and upcoming harvest concerns.

Then, Charles City resident and retired school counselor Stu Coulson has deployed to small and large-scale disasters around the U.S. since 2005, when the American Red Cross called his office asking for mental health support to those affected by Hurricane Katrina and the volunteers responding.

Coulson shares his experience of setting up volunteer operations on the Hawaiian island of Maui soon after the wildfires began on August 8 that has claimed the lives of 115 people with dozens still missing.

University of Iowa senior and wrestler Nanea Estrella was getting ready to leave her home in Maui before the start of the school year when the fires began to overtake the western town of Lahaina. Estrella spent her last days in Hawaii trying to help those impacted; many of whom have lost their homes. Her Hawkeye family has also helped in the response with a virtual food drive going toward the Maui Food Bank.

Guests:

  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
  • Stu Coulson, volunteer, disaster mental health manager, American Red Cross
  • Nanea Estrella, senior, University of Iowa
River to River climate changeUniversity of IowaWeatherdrought
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
