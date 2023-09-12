Hawkeye wrestler helps her Maui community after deadly wildfires

First on this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with State Climatologist Justin Glisan about Iowa's continued drought conditions and upcoming harvest concerns.

Then, Charles City resident and retired school counselor Stu Coulson has deployed to small and large-scale disasters around the U.S. since 2005, when the American Red Cross called his office asking for mental health support to those affected by Hurricane Katrina and the volunteers responding.

Coulson shares his experience of setting up volunteer operations on the Hawaiian island of Maui soon after the wildfires began on August 8 that has claimed the lives of 115 people with dozens still missing.

University of Iowa senior and wrestler Nanea Estrella was getting ready to leave her home in Maui before the start of the school year when the fires began to overtake the western town of Lahaina. Estrella spent her last days in Hawaii trying to help those impacted; many of whom have lost their homes. Her Hawkeye family has also helped in the response with a virtual food drive going toward the Maui Food Bank.

Guests:

