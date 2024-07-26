© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Two years of our deepest view into space yet

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published July 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The James Webb Telescope doesn't just offer views into the cosmos. The telescope has given insight into space's most intriguing mysteries — though often leading to even more questions.

Two years ago this July, the world was mesmerized by the clearest and deepest look yet into the cosmos — images made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.

On this River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Iowa astrophysicist Casey DeRoo. He shares what we've learned about black holes, how galaxies are formed and plenty more.

Guests:

  • Casey DeRoo, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa
River to River Science NewsSpace ExplorationScience
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
