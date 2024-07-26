Two years of our deepest view into space yet
The James Webb Telescope doesn't just offer views into the cosmos. The telescope has given insight into space's most intriguing mysteries — though often leading to even more questions.
Two years ago this July, the world was mesmerized by the clearest and deepest look yet into the cosmos — images made possible by the James Webb Space Telescope.
On this River to River, host Ben Keiffer speaks with University of Iowa astrophysicist Casey DeRoo. He shares what we've learned about black holes, how galaxies are formed and plenty more.
Guests:
- Casey DeRoo, assistant professor of physics and astronomy, University of Iowa