Remembering Sandy Boyd through his oddities and artifacts

University of Iowa President Sandy Boyd, who died in December of 2022, served in the office during a tumultuous time on campus and had a major impact on the school and the state. His longtime friend and colleague, Bill Hines, spoke with Kieffer about Boyd's legacy.

But first: Noelle Sinclair was Boyd's mentee. Sinclair joins host Ben Kieffer to share the highlights from Sandy Boyd's artifact collection.

A portion of this episode was produced December 22, 2022.

Guests:

