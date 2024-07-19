© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Remembering Sandy Boyd through his oddities and artifacts

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Where can you find Ronald and Nancy Reagan slippers and artifacts from the 1800s? In the Boyd Collection

University of Iowa President Sandy Boyd, who died in December of 2022, served in the office during a tumultuous time on campus and had a major impact on the school and the state. His longtime friend and colleague, Bill Hines, spoke with Kieffer about Boyd's legacy.

But first: Noelle Sinclair was Boyd's mentee. Sinclair joins host Ben Kieffer to share the highlights from Sandy Boyd's artifact collection.

A portion of this episode was produced December 22, 2022.

Guests:

  • Noelle Sinclair, head of special collections, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Bill Hines, Joseph F. Rosenfield Professor and Dean Emeritus at the University of Iowa College of Law
River to River University of IowaHistory
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
