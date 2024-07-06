© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Tracking where Iowa's opioid settlement funds are being spent

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrCaitlin Troutman
Published July 6, 2024
Iowa is expected to receive about $174 million in opioid settlement funds over the next 18 years.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Natalie Krebs about how public health experts are concerned with how the settlement's broad language around the suggested uses for funding may lead to states diverting funds elsewhere.

Then, we listen back to Newsbuzz interviews from earlier this year, including the economic impact Caitlin Clark made while on the Hawkeye roster, a group of Des Moines North high school students who developed an app for a NASA contest, and an advancement in genetic research from Iowa State University.

We also listen back to a conversation about volunteer opportunities to monitor Iowa's waterways through the Izaak Walton League's Save Our Streams program.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter
  • Jeff Ohlman, professor of business analytics, University of Iowa
  • Jefrey Allen, Moss Louvan, Champ-Pacifique Mukiza, and Sujal and Romas Pokhrel, Team Frostbyte
  • Eric Henderson, professor of genetics, development and cell biology, Iowa State University
  • Rich Walker, assistant professor of biology, Upper Iowa University

This episode includes interviews that were originally produced on March 29, 2024, Feb. 2, 2024, Feb. 9, 2024, and April 19, 2024.

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
