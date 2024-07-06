Tracking where Iowa's opioid settlement funds are being spent

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Natalie Krebs about how public health experts are concerned with how the settlement's broad language around the suggested uses for funding may lead to states diverting funds elsewhere.

Then, we listen back to Newsbuzz interviews from earlier this year, including the economic impact Caitlin Clark made while on the Hawkeye roster, a group of Des Moines North high school students who developed an app for a NASA contest, and an advancement in genetic research from Iowa State University.

We also listen back to a conversation about volunteer opportunities to monitor Iowa's waterways through the Izaak Walton League's Save Our Streams program.

Natalie Krebs, IPR health reporter

Jeff Ohlman, professor of business analytics, University of Iowa

Jefrey Allen, Moss Louvan, Champ-Pacifique Mukiza, Sujal and Romas Pokhrel, Team Frostbyte

Eric Henderson, professor of genetics, development and cell biology, Iowa State University

Rich Walker, assistant professor of biology, Upper Iowa University

This episode includes interviews that were originally produced on March 29, 2024, Feb. 2, 2024, Feb. 9, 2024, and April 19, 2024.