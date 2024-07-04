© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The presidential immunity issue and the debate over Biden's debate performance

By Ben Kieffer,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published July 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

New U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity vastly expands the power of the executive branch and the notion of presidential power.

U.S. Presidents are not kings… or are they? On this politics day edition of River to River, what the ruling on presidential immunity means for the future. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Scott Peters of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College. Then, the aftermath of the first presidential debate. President Biden is faced with pressure to step aside, but can he recover?

Guests:

  • Scott Peters, professor, department head, political science, University of Northern Iowa
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
Tags
River to River Politics DayDonald TrumpJoe Biden2024 ElectionU.S. Supreme Court
