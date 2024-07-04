The presidential immunity issue and the debate over Biden's debate performance
New U.S. Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity vastly expands the power of the executive branch and the notion of presidential power.
U.S. Presidents are not kings… or are they? On this politics day edition of River to River, what the ruling on presidential immunity means for the future. Host Ben Kieffer is joined by political analysts Scott Peters of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College. Then, the aftermath of the first presidential debate. President Biden is faced with pressure to step aside, but can he recover?
Guests:
- Scott Peters, professor, department head, political science, University of Northern Iowa
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College