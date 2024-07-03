A public health approach to curbing gun violence

First up on this episode of River to River, the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller gives a rundown on new Iowa laws that took effect this week.

Then, host Ben Kieffer discusses the U.S. Surgeon General's recent declaration with Polk County Public Health Director Helen Eddy. It's been nearly a year since Polk County launched their "Talk It Up, Lock It Up"gun safety campaign. We also hear from Iowans Joe Gorton and Richard Rogers who have opposing views on treating gun violence as a public health threat.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa professors Peter Thorne and Shannon Roesler discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to temporarily block the Environmental Protection Agency's "Good Neighbor" air pollution rule. This is the third consecutive year that SCOTUS has blocked EPA's pollution control efforts.

