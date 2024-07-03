© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
A public health approach to curbing gun violence

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis.

First up on this episode of River to River, the Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller gives a rundown on new Iowa laws that took effect this week.

Then, host Ben Kieffer discusses the U.S. Surgeon General's recent declaration with Polk County Public Health Director Helen Eddy. It's been nearly a year since Polk County launched their "Talk It Up, Lock It Up"gun safety campaign. We also hear from Iowans Joe Gorton and Richard Rogers who have opposing views on treating gun violence as a public health threat.

Later in the hour, University of Iowa professors Peter Thorne and Shannon Roesler discuss the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to temporarily block the Environmental Protection Agency's "Good Neighbor" air pollution rule. This is the third consecutive year that SCOTUS has blocked EPA's pollution control efforts.

Guests:

  • Stephen Gruber-Miller, Statehouse reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Helen Eddy, public health director, Polk County Health Department
  • Richard Rogers, board member, volunteer lobbyist, Iowa Firearms Coalition
  • Joe Gorton, emeritus professor of criminology, University of Northern Iowa
  • Peter Thorne, professor, UI College of Public Health, co-director, Environmental Health Sciences Research Center
  • Shannon Roesler, UI Charlotte and Frederick Hubbell Professor of Environmental and Natural Resources Law, faculty director, Hubbell Environmental Law Initiative
