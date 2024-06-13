Immigration debates in Iowa and at large

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political experts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer react to Hunter Biden's conviction of three felony gun charges. Then, a federal court hearing will help determine whether Iowa’s illegal re-entry immigration law can take effect.

Later in the hour, they discuss a secret recording of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito questioning whether there could be a compromise between the left and the right. Alito also agreed that the U.S. should return to a “place of godliness.”

