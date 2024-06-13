© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Immigration debates in Iowa and at large

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A potential Iowa immigration law could take effect while the Biden administration considers a proposal that would protect undocumented spouses.

On this Politics Day edition of River to River, political experts Karen Kedrowski and Wayne Moyer react to Hunter Biden's conviction of three felony gun charges. Then, a federal court hearing will help determine whether Iowa’s illegal re-entry immigration law can take effect.

Later in the hour, they discuss a secret recording of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito questioning whether there could be a compromise between the left and the right. Alito also agreed that the U.S. should return to a “place of godliness.”

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, professor of political science, chair of policy studies, Grinnell College
