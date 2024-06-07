Understanding the U.S. political climate from an Australian perspective

ISU professor emeritus Jim McCormick recently traveled to the capital of Australia as a visiting professor at the Australian Defense Force Academy. McCormick delivered a lecture on U.S. foreign and defense policy and how policy is made. McCormick joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what Australian participants wanted to know about the U.S. political climate and what he learned about Australian foreign relations.

Later in the hour, ISU assistant professor Rahul Nelli joins the program to explain a diagnostic test for swine developed by ISU researchers that detects a common disease in Southeast Asia. Then, Tyler Jett of the Register shares reporting on recent John Deere employees choosing early retirement amid looming layoffs.

Guests:

