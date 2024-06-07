© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Understanding the U.S. political climate from an Australian perspective

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT
Australian military officers recently had the opportunity to learn about U.S. foreign policy from an Iowa State University professor.

ISU professor emeritus Jim McCormick recently traveled to the capital of Australia as a visiting professor at the Australian Defense Force Academy. McCormick delivered a lecture on U.S. foreign and defense policy and how policy is made. McCormick joins River to River host Ben Kieffer to discuss what Australian participants wanted to know about the U.S. political climate and what he learned about Australian foreign relations.

Later in the hour, ISU assistant professor Rahul Nelli joins the program to explain a diagnostic test for swine developed by ISU researchers that detects a common disease in Southeast Asia. Then, Tyler Jett of the Register shares reporting on recent John Deere employees choosing early retirement amid looming layoffs.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rahul Nelli, assistant professor, Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine
  • Tyler Jett, investigative reporter, Des Moines Register
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
