The convergence of mental health and criminal justice in Iowa

On today's episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the intersection between mental health and the criminal justice system, and stakeholder efforts to improve both areas.

First, Ben is joined by Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson, the author of Anyplace But Here: The Uncomfortable Convergence Between Mental Illness and the Criminal Justice System. In it, he shares how Iowa’s mental health system has caused a strain on law enforcement, and the efforts his county has made to improve the situation.

Then, we learn about Johnson County’s civil mental health court program, a first in the state, as Ben speaks with Assistant County Attorney Lynn Rose, and mental health advocate Leslie Carpenter.

